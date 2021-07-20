Elamachain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Elamachain has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,452,060 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.