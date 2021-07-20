Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.35% from the company’s current price.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $619,439.59. Also, major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.