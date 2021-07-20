Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.35% from the company’s current price.
ELEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
