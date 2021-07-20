Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,830 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.44% of Eli Lilly and worth $789,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,059,000 after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.18. 37,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

