Elisa Oyj’s (ELMUF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$64.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

