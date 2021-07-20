Elitium 1-Day Volume Reaches $404,089.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00009732 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $80.60 million and approximately $404,089.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

