Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Reaches $69,779.30

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $69,779.30 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.82 or 0.06006292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00131817 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,147,707 coins and its circulating supply is 47,096,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

