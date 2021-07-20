Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 1,577,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

