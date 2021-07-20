Elrond (EGLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.91 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $36.91 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $69.77 or 0.00234234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,101,649 coins and its circulating supply is 19,151,101 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.