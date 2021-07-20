EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 955,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 319,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.37. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.