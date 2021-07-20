Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.44

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.44 and last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 236623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.90.

EMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

