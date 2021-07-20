Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 790,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE EBS traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 897,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,046. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

