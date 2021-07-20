Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,645. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.