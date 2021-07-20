Eminer (EM) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $268,688.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

