Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 14,921 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

