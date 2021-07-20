Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.67.

ENB stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.17. 2,052,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

