Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.94-4.16 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

