Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 140,573 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up about 3.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Umpqua worth $27,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

