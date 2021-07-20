Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.39 Million Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. California BanCorp makes up about 1.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of California BanCorp worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California BanCorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 9,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,968. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 375,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $7,177,500.00. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

