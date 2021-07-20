Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $58 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,014 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 7.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Signature Bank worth $57,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,282,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank stock traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,048. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.