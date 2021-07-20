Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

