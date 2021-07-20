Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $8.58 Million in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banc of California by 70.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 112,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NYSE BANC traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 4,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

