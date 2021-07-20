Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 216,110 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,110 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp comprises about 4.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 4.10% of Byline Bancorp worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

