Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 24,489 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.62. 81,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,694. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.31.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

