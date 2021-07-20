Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0018 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and $145,118.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00413120 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012708 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

