Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $57.20 million and $1.73 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032703 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,573,427 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

