Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 244,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EFOI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 205,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,649. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.42. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.