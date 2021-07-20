Energycoin (ENRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $105,927.72 and $25.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00040200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007298 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.