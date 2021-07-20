Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.7305176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

