EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Announces $0.09 Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -1,900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 422.2%.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 2,409,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.