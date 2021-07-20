Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 321.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.93% of Ennis worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

