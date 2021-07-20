Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 266.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,202 shares of company stock valued at $23,210,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

