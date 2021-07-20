Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 266.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,202 shares of company stock valued at $23,210,849 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 656.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 600.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 3,384,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.