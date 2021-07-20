Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Shares of ENT stock traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,740.50 ($22.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,765. The company has a market cap of £10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,737.04. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

