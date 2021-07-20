Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q2 guidance at $0.77-$0.82 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $919,920.00. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

