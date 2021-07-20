EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,331.07 and approximately $60,844.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

