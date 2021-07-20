EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 3%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s stock price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 120,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 70,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded EnWave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

