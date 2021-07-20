Enzyme Finance (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

