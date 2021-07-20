Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $114.83 million and $15.76 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.06 or 0.00215778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

