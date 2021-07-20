EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $547.96

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $547.96 and last traded at $547.77, with a volume of 1571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $534.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $80,950,100 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

