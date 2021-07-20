Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BJRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

