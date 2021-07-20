Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 20th (ABT, AC, AP.UN, ATD.B, CAS, CERV, CFF, CFP, CFX, CIX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 20th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $128.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $125.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$12.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.