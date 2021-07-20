Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 20th (BBD.B, FHN, TTWO, VLRS, WABC, WB, WHR, WTI, WWLNF, XHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 20th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter results reflected higher revenues and costs. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its solid liquidity and balance-sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Take-Two’s shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Dependance on a handful of franchises and a few retail customers and third-party distributors to drive sales are overhangs. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Further, continued investment in game development and advertising may hurt its profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series among others.”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have gained in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 11th straight time in the first quarter, with fourth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from increased volumes, solid execution of go-to-market endeavors, strong industry demand and cost-based pricing efforts. Notably, the company witnessed growth across all regions, with significant revenue gains and margin expansion in North America, Latin America, and EMEA regions. Management raised its 2021 view. However, raw material cost inflation, particularly in steel and resin, is weighing on margins. It expects raw material cost inflations to hurt business by $1 billion in 2021, with a peak expected in Q3. Also, increased investments in marketing and technology have been hurting EBIT margin.”

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost the company’s production further. Notably, the region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced the company’s prospects. Notably, the faster vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year, thereby, aiding fuel demand. Thus, the rising demand and the drastic improvement in oil prices will aid its bottom line.”

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

