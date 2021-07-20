Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Era Swap has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $37,496.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 120.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.