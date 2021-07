EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,730. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

