EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,730. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

