Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $$33.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

