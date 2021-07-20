Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $304,644.52 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $304,644.52 and $87.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

