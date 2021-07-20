Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Capitalization Reaches $5.41 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $608,896.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

