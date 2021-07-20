EtherGem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $685.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. EtherGem has a market cap of $220,162.60 and approximately $685.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

