ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03.

