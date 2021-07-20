EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,308.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $614,528.12 and approximately $15,308.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.